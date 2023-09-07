Marc Anthony to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

article

A star honoring Marc Anthony for a recording career where he became the top-selling tropical salsa artist, has more than 50 Billboard No. 1 hits, won four Grammys and nine Latin Grammys will be unveiled Thursday.

The name of the only speaker who will join Anthony at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6284 Hollywood Blvd., near the W Hollywood Hotel, has not been announced and was only described by Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as someone Anthony will "be surprised by his or her appearance."

Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Argyle Avenue to Vine Street beginning at 10 a.m. One westbound lane will reopen at 1 p.m. The eastbound side will be closed until 2:30 p.m., Martinez said.

Early-arriving fans will be lined up at the Dunkin' shop across the street from the star site, and then escorted to the site shortly before the ceremony, Martinez said.

The ceremony comes nine days before Anthony's 55th birthday.

The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, walkoffame.com.

The star is the 2,762nd since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born Sept. 16, 1968, in New York City, Anthony began his career as a session vocalist for freestyle music and underground New York house music acts.

Anthony released his first studio album in 1991, "When the Night is Over," a collaboration album with Little Louie Vega, the DJ, record producer and remixer.

Anthony's third studio album, "Todo a Su Tiempo," released in 1993, was certified as gold by the recording industry trade group the Recording Industry Association of America, for selling at least 500,000 copies. All but one of Anthony's 11 studio albums since then were at least certified as gold, including six that met the standards for Latin albums.

Anthony received his first of 10 Grammy nominations in 1996 for best tropical Latin performance for "Todo A Su Tiempo," losing to Gloria Estefan, who won for "Abriendo Puertas." He won in the category when he was next nominated in 1999 for "Contra La Corriente."

Anthony was nominated for best male pop vocal performance for the track "I Need To Know" in 2000, losing to Sting for "Brand New Day." He was also nominated in the category the following year for the single, "You Sang To Me," again losing to Sting, that time for "She Walks This Earth (Soberana Rosa)."

Anthony was nominated for best salsa album in 2003 for "Libre," losing to Celia Cruz for "La Negra Tiene Tumbao." Anthony won for best Latin pop album in 2005 for "Amar Sin Mentiras." He was also nominated that year for best salsa/merengue album for "Valió la Pena," but lost to the Spanish Harlem Orchestra featuring Rubén Blades for "Across 110th Street."

Anthony was nominated for best tropical Latin album in 2014 for "3.0," losing to the self-titled "Pacific Mambo Orchestra."

Anthony won in the category in 2020 for "Opus" and in February for "Pa'llá Voy."`