Man's death ruled as homicide after being shot by deputies in Stevenson Ranch

The death of a man allegedly armed with a firearm, who died of a gunshot wound after being shot at by sheriff's deputies at a Stevenson Ranch residence, was listed as a homicide by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Christopher Mosco, 32, of Stevenson Ranch, died at the scene of the Sunday afternoon shooting, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

An autopsy was conducted, and the cause of death was listed as "gunshot wound," the manner of death was listed as "homicide." That classification generally is synonymous with a death "at the hand of another person or persons," but does not indicate whether there was a criminal act involved.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had indicated that it was "undetermined" if the man's wound was self-inflicted.

Deputies received a "family disturbance" call about 3:30 p.m. Sunday from the 24900 block of Chicory Court, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

"The call stated a male at the location was acting erratic," Koerner said. "The call was updated stating the male was now suicidal."

Arriving deputies saw the man in a second-story window armed with "a long gun," Koerner said.

"Deputies attempted to gain his compliance and repeatedly told him to lay down his weapon," Koerner said. "During the contact, the suspect pointed his weapon at the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m."

Deputies went into the home to render aid to the man and discovered he had a gunshot wound to his upper body, Koerner said. Despite lifesaving measures taken by deputies and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

