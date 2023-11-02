Man's body recovered from water near Point Mugu

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SkyFOX photo

An investigation is underway after a man's body was recovered from the water in Point Mugu Thursday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, authorities responded to the area near Pacific Coast Highway and the lookout point near Mugu Rock around 11:45 a.m. on a report of someone in the water who apparently was not breathing.

Authorities were able to pull the man's body onto the beach, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.