Man, woman found dead during cliff rescue in San Pedro, firefighters say
LOS ANGELES - Firefighters say two people were found dead during a cliff rescue in San Pedro Monday evening.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 500 block of West Paseo Del Mar a little after 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman.
Officials did not say how the two people died. The cause of their deaths remains under investigation.
Officials have not released the identities of the two deceased people.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
