Man who swung machete outside Crypto.com Arena gets shot by police

A man was shot and injured by Los Angeles police Sunday morning after swinging a machete toward them.

Cellphone video shared with FOX 11 shows much of the incident taking place around 9:20 a.m. outside Crypto.com Arena near Figueroa Street and 12th Street.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they responded to the location for an assault with a deadly weapon call near Olympic and Figueroa. When police arrived, a man swung a machete toward responding officers in their police vehicle.

The machete man then got into a black Dodge Challenger and attempted to drive away, with police in pursuit.

A short time later, about a block away, police shot the man after he got out of the car and started moving toward them with the machete.

"The suspect was struck by gunfire," according to LAPD. "Officers rendered aid at the scene, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in surgery. The machete the suspect was armed with will be recovered and booked as evidence."

The Los Angeles Sparks WNBA team had a game at Crypto.com Arena Sunday after the shooting. Much of the block outside the stadium was closed off for the police investigation.

"Oh, that’s why this is all blocked off," said Joy Jones, a WNBA fan. "Oh wow. We didn’t know why. We were walking."

FOX 11 showed cellphone video of the police shooting to some of the basketball fans.

"He deserved it," said another WNBA fan. "He deserved it, I’m sorry. You can’t play with people like that. I mean, what do you expect the police to do? They’re going to open up a can on you if you know what I’m saying."

"Somebody with a machete down here has mental challenges," said a different basketball fan. "That’s an assumption we can make. I feel like [police] could have done a better job than they did."

No police were reportedly injured by Sunday’s incident.