Man who 'senselessly executed' LASD Sergeant pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison, Sheriff says

A man accused of killing a Los Angeles County Sergeant "execution-style" had pled guilty on Thursday, meaning he will agree to serve life in prison, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Back in October of 2016, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergent Steven Owen was killed execution-style by Trenton Lovell in Lancaster.

Lovell, a reported gang member and parolee, was eventually taken into custody by members of the SWAT team. Months before the suspect's guilty plea, the family grieving Owen's death told FOX 11 they were hoping to see Lovell prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

However, under DA George Gascón’s new policies, capital punishment, as well as all special enhancements and special circumstances -- like killing an officer in the line of duty -- are off the table.

Gascón's new policies left Owen's widow Tania furious. Prior to Thursday's development, Tania Owen had feared Gascón's new policies would allow Lovell to be back out on the streets.

"We want justice to be served because this individual is a danger to society, he’s an animal and there’s no reason for him to be out on the streets," Tania Owen previously told FOX 11.

Sgt. Owen’s mother Millie Owen told FOX 11's Gina Silva back in January 2021, "It just took us right back to the very beginning and to the death itself. How can he? Is he not listening to the victims? It’s so disturbing."

Below is a full update published by Villanueva:

