Man who died after being swept into Santa Barbara County creek ID'd

The Brief A Downey man died after being swept into the Maria Ygnacio Creek in Santa Barbara County during a recent storm. Rosauro Vasquez was found dead nearly two hours after family members reported him missing near North San Marcos Road. Authorities are reminding the public to avoid all rising waterways during inclement weather.



A Downey man who died after being swept into a creek in Santa Barbara County during a period of heavy rainfall has been identified.

What we know:

According to authorities, the incident happened on Saturday just before noon at Maria Ygnacio Creek on North San Marcos Road near Goleta.

Family members of the victim, 61-year-old Rosauro Vasquez, called 911 to report he had been swept into the creek.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California man dies after being swept into creek during Jan. 2026 storms

A rescue operation was launched involving multiple agencies including the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, and Air Support teams from both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Following a search conducted under hazardous conditions, Vasquez was found dead around 1:50 p.m. in the creek near the intersection of San Marcos Road and Via Parva.

What you can do:

Southern California saw over three inches of rain during last week's storms, causing dangerous conditions.

The sheriff’s office urges the public to stay away from all waterways, including creeks, rivers, and drainage channels during inclement weather.

Residents are reminded that water levels can rise rapidly and currents are often stronger than they appear.

"If you encounter a flooded roadway or hazardous water conditions, turn around – don’t drown," officials said.