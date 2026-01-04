California man dies after being swept into creek during Jan. 2026 storms

The Brief The weekend's winter storm is now considered deadly after a man's body was found in a creek in Santa Barbara County. The man got swept into Maria Ygnacio Creek, an area about 35 miles northwest of Ventura, California. The man's body was found on January 3.



A man has died after he was swept into a creek during the Southern California storms that broke out over the weekend.

What we know:

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a man being swept into Maria Ygnacio Creek, an area about 85 miles west of Santa Clarita and 35 miles northwest of Ventura, a little before noon on Saturday, January 3.

After a search that lasted just under two hours, the man's body was found in the creek near the intersection of San Marcos Road and Via Parva in Santa Barbara, deputies said in a press release.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Santa Barbara County Air Support and Ventura County Air Support assisted in the search for the man who got swept into the creek, deputies said in the press release.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday, January 4, officials have not released the identity of the man found dead in the creek.

It is also unknown how the man got caught in the fast-moving water.

The backstory:

The man's death came in the wake of severe storms and bands of heavy rain moving into Southern California during the New Year's holiday weekend. Across Southern California, including Los Angeles and Ventura counties, flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the area, forcing road closures and evacuation warnings for some residents.