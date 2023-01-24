Man who allegedly drove dump truck into South LA home of ex-wife in custody

article

A man who was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home has been arrested.

Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, turned himself in on Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives plan to seek charges of criminal threats and vandalism against Dunn, according to the sheriff's department.

The incident happened Jan. 15 around 4 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street.

It was captured in a TikTok video posted by a neighbor. In the video, Dunn can be seen driving a dump truck into a home and plowing into two parked cars. According to the post, the man behind the wheel was the ex-husband of the woman who lived in that home.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, Dunn originally drove a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala into's the garage twice. He left and then came back with the dump truck.

No one was injured during the incident.