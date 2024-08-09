Man viciously attacked by dog in Simi Valley

A neighborhood in Simi Valley is on edge after a gruesome dog attack Thursday evening injured one man and his own dog.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 11 shows the vicious attack taking place around 6 p.m. Thursday off Windmill Way.

"I haven’t slept since this happened," said James Collis. "I’m in fear of coming outside here."

Collis can be seen on the surveillance video trying to help his neighbor. In the video, Collis can be seen holding a gun behind his back while asking the victim if he wanted him to shoot the dog.

Without getting a response, he tried hitting the dog and making noise, but the Pit bull never let go.

The video goes on for about nine minutes before police and firefighters arrive and break up the attack.

"[The dog] just kept hitting the human who is subsequently in a cast now," said Collis. "He had to be taken out by ambulance."

FOX 11 met with the injured man Friday afternoon, but he didn’t want to speak on camera. His own dog also suffered serious injuries.

One neighbor shared a photo with FOX 11 of the Pit bull they say is responsible for the attack. Although neighbors say police were at the scene Thursday, they claim animal services didn’t take the dog away.

"Animal control said they’re over capacity and they’re leaving the dog here," said Collis. "Us as a community feel as though we have exhausted our resources and we’re in fear this dog is going to be roaming around again."

According to Ventura County Animal Services’ website, they have "unprecedented overcrowding and are currently at 140 percent capacity".

"Our government is not doing anything," said Collis. "Our city is not doing anything. What am I supposed to do as a citizen?"

The surveillance video is now haunting the community, nervous another attack could happen with the dog still there.

"As soon as we see it again, we could be victims," said Collis. "I truly believe either it’s going to attack one of us something else bad is going to happen."

A spokesperson from Ventura County Animal Services says," As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide specific details at this time, but we can confirm that a dog was attacked by another dog in the city of Simi Valley."