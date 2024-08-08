Man tries to kidnap teen girl in Simi Valley Library parking lot

article

Police in Simi Valley are looking for a man after they said he tried to kidnap a teenage girl right off the street when she was with her mother.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday. Police said a mom and her 17-year-old daughter were walking in the parking lot of the Simi Valley Library, heading to their car. That's when they said they were approached by a man who grabbed the daughter by her wrist and tried to pull her into his car.

As he tried to grab the girl, police said he was saying, "get in my car."

The girl screamed, and managed to pull away, police said, which caused the man to lose his grip.

The man then got in his car, and drove off, south down Tapo Canyon Road. Officers searched the area but weren't able to find him.

Police released a photograph of the suspect's car. They described it as a two-door silver Hyundai coupe with paper plates and noticeable crash damage on the passenger's side. Officers also said they have identified a potential suspect and are currently searching for him, but did not identifty him.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.