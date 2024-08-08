Possible 'serial rape' suspect leads hour-long police chase

A suspected serial rapist is in custody – but not before leading a police chase across Los Angeles County that lasted more than an hour.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside a Lincoln SUV, led authorities on a chase Thursday afternoon.

Officials did not say which rape or sexual assault cases the suspect may be connected to. Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through Los Angeles County's westside neighborhoods, including Westchester near LAX, Fox Hills and Inglewood.

The suspect was eventually placed in custody a little after 5:15 p.m.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.