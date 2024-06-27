Expand / Collapse search

Man threatening cops with bat in Van Nuys arrested

Published  June 27, 2024 9:09am PDT
Van Nuys
A man was arrested in Van Nuys after he allegedly threatened police with a baseball bat.

LOS ANGELES - A man who was allegedly threatening police officers with a bat in Van Nuys is in custody, according to authorities. 

The incident unfolded at a home on Gilmore Street near the cross of Kester Avenue. 

Authorities had requested an ambulance to check out that suspect and he was evaluated by paramedics. 

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

There are no reported injuries.

No other information was immediately available.