LA man, teen boy injured when attempted carjacking turns into shooting

Two people were hurt after a carjacking and robbery turned into a shooting when victims tried to stop the armed suspects near an elementary school in the San Fernando Valley Thursday night.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they were notified about the series of crimes that happened at the intersection of Amestoy Avenue and Arminta Street, just outside Stragg Street Elementary School, in LA’s Lake Balboa neighborhood just before 8:50 p.m.

A neighbor told FOX 11 off-camera that he recalled hearing between 5 and 6 shots being fired.

LAPD investigators said a 50-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were parked inside a car when, suddenly, they were approached by two suspects who pointed a gun at them and demanded their wallets and car keys.

Investigators believe the car doors were unlocked.

The victims refused to give their belongings to the suspects, which led to a fight that ended when one of the suspects shot the 50-year-old victim. The would-be carjackers then took off running. At that point, authorities said the victims followed them and the chaos continued when the suspects proceeded to shoot at the moving vehicle.

The victims drove two miles away where they pulled over on Reseda Boulevard and called 911.

The teen victim was taken to the hospital with a graze wound and the man was shot at least once. Both victims were expected to survive.

Officials said the relationship between the two victims remains unclear and that they are not related.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.