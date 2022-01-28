Man taken into custody after threatening to set himself on fire

One man was taken into custody early Friday morning after a three-hour standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department in North Hollywood.

The conflict started shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning, with reports of a suspect pouring gasoline on a woman experiencing homelessness. That same suspect then allegedly attempted to rob the 7-Eleven store at the corner of Victory Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue.

The suspect then apparently barricaded himself in his car and doused himself and his car in gasoline. According to reports, the man allegedly flaunted matches at officers, threatening to set himself on fire. Officers were able to evacuate three workers in the 7-Eleven to safety before eventually arresting the man in the car shortly before 5 a.m.

According to FOX 11's Gigi Graciette, the man was taken to a hospital to get checked out as he was seen taking pills during the standoff.

