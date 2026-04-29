Viral 'Scientology speed run' trend raises safety concerns in Hollywood

The Brief A viral TikTok trend shows people rushing into Scientology buildings in Hollywood, raising safety concerns. Participants describe the "Scientology speed run" as a thrill, while rejecting claims it is a hate crime. The Church of Scientology and community members warn the incidents are dangerous, as police investigate and security increases.



A viral social media trend is spilling into the real world — and raising serious safety concerns in Hollywood.

Videos circulating on TikTok, some with millions of views, show groups of people rushing into Scientology buildings along Hollywood Boulevard, then running out moments later. Participants often wear masks and refer to the stunt as a "Scientology speed run."

Two people who said they took part in at least one of the incidents spoke with FOX 11 anonymously.

"They call it the speed run. The Scientology speed run," one said.

Another rejected claims the activity amounts to a hate crime. "You cannot charge anyone with a hate crime if they’re not doing anything. We’re not yelling racial slurs, we’re not yelling anything," they said.

Participants described the encounters as both a thrill and a risk.

"We’re literally just running in to see what we can see and find," one said. "It’s a rush. You never know what could happen. Part of us are scared we’re going to get trapped in there," another added.

When asked why they do it, one responded, "Just to expose the truth."

The Church of Scientology is condemning the incidents, calling them dangerous and disruptive.

In a statement, a spokesperson said individuals have "repeatedly forced their way" into properties, damaged facilities, and endangered staff, parishioners and visitors.

"Staff members were knocked down in the chaos," the statement said.

The church says the incidents have targeted locations, including the L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition and its Public Information Center, describing them as spaces open to visitors — but not for disruptive stunts.

"The Church welcomes lawful visitors," the statement said. "It does not welcome mobs forcing entry, damaging property, disrupting religious spaces or endangering people for views."

Concerns are also being raised by the community.

At a recent Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners meeting, one speaker warned, "I’m worried about these kids getting killed. ... Vigilante justice is not a good idea."

In response, the church says it has increased security measures, including changes to building access points. Police are also investigating.

Shortly after FOX 11 interviewed participants outside one of the buildings Wednesday, officers arrived with lights and sirens. It’s unclear whether that response was related. No arrests have been announced.

Despite the scrutiny, some participants say they plan to continue.

"I feel more than half ... agree with us ... we’re going to keep doing what we want to do," one said.

Another downplayed the legal risk: "Honestly, there’s nothing they can really do, besides a trespass. The doors are open."

Officials warn that as the videos continue to spread online, the real-world consequences could escalate.