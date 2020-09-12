Man suspected of sexually assaulting boy in Riverside public bathroom arrested

article

A 31-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a little boy who was using a public restroom has been arrested and remains behind bars without bail.

The 12-year-old boy used a restroom at Hunter Park in Riverside on Friday night because he was living with his mother and sibling inside a nearby car, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The boy told his mother about the assault when he returned to their car, police stated.

When officers arrived at the scene around about 1 a.m. Saturday, they found the suspect still inside the park and arrested him.

Ryan Funk, who was described by authorities as a transient, was booked

into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated sexual

assault upon a minor under 14 years old, kidnapping with the intent to commit

rape and violation of post-release community supervision, according to police.

Police said the mother and her children were provided temporary transitional housing and referrals to outreach services.