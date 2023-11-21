Man struck and killed by two hit-and-run drivers in Harbor Gateway area
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were searching for two hit-and-run drivers who they say struck and killed a pedestrian in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area.
It happened on Nov. 14 around 9:35 p.m. near Normandie Avenue and Knox Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said the man was first struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Normandie. Then just two minutes later, another driver struck the man, who was lying in the road as a result of the first crash.
Both drivers wanted in the hit-and-run were last seen headed southbound on Normandie Avenue. Police have not released descriptions of the two vehicles involved.
The victim died at the scene and his name has not been released.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.