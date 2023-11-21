Expand / Collapse search

Suspect wanted after throwing objects onto cars on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Hollywood
FOX 11

Objects thrown onto cars on 101 Freeway

A suspect remains on the loose after objects were thrown onto the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES - Several cars were damaged on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood overnight after someone threw debris on the roadway, officials said. 

Video from the scene shows several drivers pulled over to evaluate the damage to their vehicles.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said it’s unknown what the person was throwing. 

SUGGESTED:

No injuries were reported and the suspect remains at large.