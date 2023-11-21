Suspect wanted after throwing objects onto cars on 101 Freeway in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - Several cars were damaged on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood overnight after someone threw debris on the roadway, officials said.
Video from the scene shows several drivers pulled over to evaluate the damage to their vehicles.
Officials with the California Highway Patrol said it’s unknown what the person was throwing.
No injuries were reported and the suspect remains at large.