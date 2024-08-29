Man stabs, carjacks man in Oxnard before Camarillo shooting, police say - Suspect arrested

article

A man was arrested Thursday after police said he stabbed a person to death at an Oxnard intersection, stole their car, took it to Camarillo and then shot a woman there, police said.

It all started around 1 p.m., near the intersection of Rice Avenue and Channel Islands Boulevard, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Police and paramedics were called out to the area, found the victim, and brought them to the hospital where they later died.

Authorities said the attacker took the victim's car and drove off. Officers started a manhunt to look for the man.

Around 5 p.m., deputies were called out to the 3400 block of Huerta Court in Camarillo, after reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found a woman who'd been shot. Paramedics took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies were able to arrest the man at that scene, and said he'd suffered unknown injuries. Video taken from the scene showed SWAT vehicles in the area, and deputies bringing the man to the ground as they took him into custody.

As of Thursday night, officials have not identified the suspect or the victims.

No other information was immediately available.