Man stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

An investigation is underway in Woodland Hills after a man's body was found in the bushes Tuesday.

Paramedics were sent to the 6000 block of Winnetka Avenue about 7 a.m. on a reported stabbing, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments.

The man, who suffered several stab wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately available, and a suspect description was not released.

Southbound lanes of Winnetka between Oxnard and Hatteras will be shut down for an unknown duration as the homicide investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.