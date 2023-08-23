Man stabbed to death in Malibu: LASD

An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death near a lifeguard tower in Malibu Tuesday.

Authorities had responded to a call reporting a domestic violence dispute between a man and a woman near the 19400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

At the scene, officers found a man between 20 and 25-years-old suffering from "blunt force trauma to his upper torso."

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputies told FOX 11 they are looking for a woman in connection with the man's stabbing death, but did not release any further suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org