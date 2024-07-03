Man slaps child with autism in face in Pacoima

Parents in Pacoima are demanding answers after they say their child, who has autism, was slapped by an adult.

The bizarre encounter happened on Monday afternoon at a bus stop near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osborne Street. FOX 11 got a hold of the video, which showed a grown man approaching the boy and then slapped the child's face with his left hand.

According to a witness and the family, the child was touching a decal of the man's Mercedes-Benz before the tense confrontation took place.

The Los Angeles Police Department got a call regarding the incident but by the time officers arrived at the bus stop, everyone was gone. Since then, no police report have been filed.