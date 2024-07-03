Man slaps child with autism in face in Pacoima
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Parents in Pacoima are demanding answers after they say their child, who has autism, was slapped by an adult.
The bizarre encounter happened on Monday afternoon at a bus stop near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osborne Street. FOX 11 got a hold of the video, which showed a grown man approaching the boy and then slapped the child's face with his left hand.
According to a witness and the family, the child was touching a decal of the man's Mercedes-Benz before the tense confrontation took place.
The Los Angeles Police Department got a call regarding the incident but by the time officers arrived at the bus stop, everyone was gone. Since then, no police report have been filed.