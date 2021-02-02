Man shot to death outside Norwalk apartment complex: LASD

article

A homicide investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight outside an apartment complex in Norwalk on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene on the 13800 block of Shoemaker Avenue, near Rosecrans Ave., just after 10:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, LASD said.

A description of a potential suspect was not available.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

