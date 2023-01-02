Man shot to death on 215 Freeway: CHP

California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley on New Year's Eve.

It happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. on southbound I-215 at Cactus Avenue.

According to CHP, the victim's Jeep Grand Cherokee was found in the center median of the freeway. Responding officers found the man in the driver's seat suffering from several gunshot wounds, officials said. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told CHP the suspect vehicle was a black sedan and was last seen heading southbound on the 215 right after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP.