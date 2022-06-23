Man shot to death near luxury hotel in Hollywood

Police are investigating yet another deadly shooting in Hollywood.

This marks three murders in six days in the iconic neighborhood just steps away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The latest fatal shooting occurred just south of the W Hotel on Argyle Avenue, off Hollywood Boulevard.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered a man had been shot to death. Witnesses told investigators a fight escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. After being shot, the victim attempted to drive away from the scene. However, he crashed into several parked cars and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of the suspect was not available.

Last Thursday, Ajani Patridge and Nadia Campbell were killed in the alleyway of a luxury apartment complex in the same area. Marvin Francell Williams has been identified as the suspect and is considered armed and dangerous by police. He remains at large.

