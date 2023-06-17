Man shot, killed in Panorama City; Gunman took off on scooter, police say

A man is dead and the search is on for the suspected gunman in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Panorama City.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 8600 block of Parthenia Street around 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, a man in his 40s was found with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD was told the suspect, a man in his 20s may have taken off from the scene in a scooter.

An unoccupied bike was found on the scene. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, it is unknown if the man shot was riding that bike.

Officials have not yet released a detailed description of the possible gunman.