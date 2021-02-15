Man shot, killed in El Monte, LASD says

article

A deadly officer-involved shooting is under investigation in El Monte Monday evening.

Authorities responded to a call near Durfee Road and Garvey Avenue in El Monte a little after 2 p.m. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department -- who is helping with the investigations -- a man who was wanted by police was shot and killed by an El Monte officer on scene.

Officials did not say what the suspect was wanted for. The deceased man's identity has not been released as of Monday night.

Officials did not say what prompted the officer on the scene to open fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

