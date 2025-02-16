Man shot and killed during fight in North Hollywood

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside a bar in North Hollywood. Police said a fistfight outside the bar on Magnolia near Lankershim boulevards led up to the shooting. The suspect, Carlos Meza, was arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Luke Reynolds.



A suspect was arrested Sunday in the fatal shooting of a man in North Hollywood.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in front of a bar near Lankershim Boulevard, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the suspect, 47-year-old Carlos Meza, shot the victim, 32-year-old Luke Reynolds, in front of a bar located in the 1100 block of Magnolia Boulevard near Lankershim Boulevard.

An investigation revealed several people got into a fistfight outside the bar, leading up to Meza allegedly shooting Reynolds. He died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police originally reported two men were seen leaving the scene in a getaway vehicle. Information on a second suspect was not released.

It's unclear what led up to the fistfight.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD's North Hollywood station at 818-754-8300. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.