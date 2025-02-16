Man shot and killed during fight in North Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested Sunday in the fatal shooting of a man in North Hollywood.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in front of a bar near Lankershim Boulevard, according to police.
What we know:
Police said the suspect, 47-year-old Carlos Meza, shot the victim, 32-year-old Luke Reynolds, in front of a bar located in the 1100 block of Magnolia Boulevard near Lankershim Boulevard.
An investigation revealed several people got into a fistfight outside the bar, leading up to Meza allegedly shooting Reynolds. He died at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police originally reported two men were seen leaving the scene in a getaway vehicle. Information on a second suspect was not released.
It's unclear what led up to the fistfight.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD's North Hollywood station at 818-754-8300. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.