Man shot and killed in downtown LA

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to the area of Fifth and San Pedro streets following reports of a shooting.

They found the victim, a man about 65-years-old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

What we don't know:

No further information has been released regarding the identity of the victim or any potential suspects involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet provided details on the motive behind the attack.