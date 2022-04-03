Man shot in head at Compton car wash

A male victim was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting at the Compton Car Wash.

The shooting was reported at 6:43 p.m. at the car wash at North Bradfield and Rosecrans avenues, according to Ronald Rodil of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The victim was shot in the head and driven to a hospital in unknown condition, Rodil said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.