Man shot dead in Artesia
ARTESIA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Artesia.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 11900 block of 168th Street near Clarkdale Avenue.
According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SUGGESTED:
- Skateboarders fight crowds at pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach
- 2 dead in Hollywood shooting
- Man shot dead, another wounded in Lancaster house party
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.