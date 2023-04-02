Man shot dead in Artesia

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Artesia.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 11900 block of 168th Street near Clarkdale Avenue.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.