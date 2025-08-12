Man shot dead in Cudahy

The Brief A man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Cudahy, prompting a homicide investigation. Deputies found the victim in the 4900 block of Clara Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help with any information about the shooting.



A homicide investigation is underway in Cudahy after a man was fatally shot overnight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Deputies from the East Los Angeles Station were called to the 4900 block of Clara Street and Wilcox Avenue at about 1:54 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

:

The Sheriff's Homicide Bureau is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.com.

The Source: The information in this article is based on an official statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Lt. Michael Modica, and details from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. We have included direct contact information from the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau for those who may have further information.



