Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA

An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel.

The LAPD was investigating after a man was shot at the Hayward Hotel on Nov. 25, 2022. (KTTV)

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the victim was conscious and breathing. The LAPD said the suspect used a handgun and was likely in the high-rise building as they continue looking for him.

The investigation remains active.

No further information was immediately released.

