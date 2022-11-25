Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel.
The LAPD was investigating after a man was shot at the Hayward Hotel on Nov. 25, 2022. (KTTV)
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, the victim was conscious and breathing. The LAPD said the suspect used a handgun and was likely in the high-rise building as they continue looking for him.
The investigation remains active.
No further information was immediately released.