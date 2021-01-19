Expand / Collapse search
Man shot and killed in Hawthorne, deputies say

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

Generic image of police lights.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hawthorne Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to a call of a shooting in the 4700 block of Imperial Highway in Hawthorne around 4:15 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who is helping the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation.

Officials have not released the deceased man's identity. A suspect has not been identified as of Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 323-890-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

