Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Vermont Square

A man was shot to death Saturday in the Vermont Square are of South Los Angeles.

Officers were called out to the area of 51st Street and Denker Avenue around 3:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

When police got there, they found a man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Images from SkyFOX showed a popup tent over the man's body near the intersection, as well as several evidence markers in the street.

Police told FOX 11 that the suspected shooter got out of his car, exchanged some words with the victim, and then shot him. The LAPD did not have any available description of the suspect, but said he drove away heading north on Denker in a dark four-door sedan.

City News Service contributed to this report.