Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Compton

A man was shot and killed in Compton Tuesday morning and police are searching for the shooter.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies did not provide any information about the victim or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was urged to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org