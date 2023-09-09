Man shoots at LAPD outside Hollywood night club

Police are searching for a man they said shot at officers outside a Hollywood nightclub early Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Officers were on patrol in Hollywood just before 2 a.m. Saturday, when they were flagged down by security at a nightclub near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue. Security told officers there was an altercation.

When officers got closer they said the suspect, identified as a "heavy-set" white man in his 30s driving a white sedan, took out a handgun and started shooting. Officers fired back, but the man was able to drive away. Officers chased after him but he managed to escape.

Police said they didn't know if the suspect or his car were hit by gunfire, but no officers or bystanders were hit.

The area of Hollywood and Ivar was closed for several hours while officers investigated. No other information was immediately available.