Man robbed of $10,000 at Sherman Oaks Wells Fargo; incident caught on camera

Security cameras caught the moment a man was robbed of $10,000 by an armed suspect at a Wells Fargo bank in Sherman Oaks.

The robbery happened July 19 around 10:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo on Ventura Blvd. and Vesper Ave.

The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, says he was in the bank longer than usual and that the suspects arrived about 20 minutes after he did. They then waited another 20 or so before the victim exited the bank. The suspects allegedly got out of their car, ran up to the victim and pointed a gun at him.

"I started yelling and just trying to get away. I threw the bag as far as I could, falling back," the victim said.

The victim lost the cash and has some unfortunate injuries from the robbery... road rash and abrasions from hopping over the cinder block wall.

"I said money is in the bag, money is in the bag. Don’t shoot, don’t shoot."

The victim wonders if someone in the bank tipped off the suspects, especially since other bank customers came and went without incident.

He says he makes this kind of withdrawal maybe once or twice a year for household expenses and typically would just pocket the cash.

According to one of the detectives on the case, there’s no evidence this is an inside job. A bag may have been the tip off; but adding insult to the victim’s injuries and loss... he feels Wells Fargo has been less than responsive to his situation.

Wells Fargo issued a statement saying, "Wells Fargo is aware of the incident and our top concern is the safety and well-being of our customer. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigations."