Man pointed gun at family with infant during Ventura road rage incident, police say

Ventura Police arrested a man on Friday accused of pointing a gun at a family in a car during a road rage incident.

What we know:

It happened around 3 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Wells and Darling roads.

A man called 911, saying that he was driving on the 126 Freeway with his wife and infant, when another driver started tailgating him. When he got off the freeway, the man said that the other driver followed, then drove up beside their car.

That's when, police said, the caller and the other driver "exchanged words." During that exchange, the man who called 911 said the other driver pointed a gun at him and his family while yelling at them, before driving away.

Officers went out to the area and eventually found the other driver, who they identified as Donovan Jensen. Officers pulled Jensen over and arrested him.

When officers arrested Jensen, they found a loaded handgun. Police said Jensen legally owned the gun and had a valid concealed carry permit.

Jensen was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

What we don't know:

It wasn't clear why Jensen allegedly started tailgating the family in the first place, or what the two men said to each other before Jensen allegedly drove off.

The Ventura Police Department is still investigating the incident. Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call the department 805-650-8010.