Recognize this SUV?

Authorities are looking to identify 13 people whose cars were damaged when a man drove his SUV into at least 10 vehicles in the downtown and northeast area of Los Angeles Monday.

Police sasid 37-year-old Diosdado Tzintzunespindo of Temecula collided his silver 2004 Nissan Xterra (license plate 5JRT146) into several vehicles around noon. The cause remains under investigation.

Tzintzunespindo was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle); his bail is set at $440,000.



Anyone with further information please contact Detective Kim, Central Area Detectives, at (213)

833-3750 or e-mail him at 37790@lapd.online.

