Man pleads guilty to gas station stickups across LA County

A Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Wednesday to sticking up gas stations and markets during a crime spree in April that included a carjacking.

Namir Greene, 23, entered his plea to one federal count of interference with commerce by robbery. At sentencing on Nov. 29, he will face up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the crimes, Greene brandished a gun, threatening to shoot store employees if they did not retrieve money from the cash registers, according to his plea agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court.

Greene admitted that on April 4, he robbed a Shell gas station in Marina del Rey by making a purchase and remaining inside the store until all other customers had left. After the gas station was empty, Greene placed a brown paper bag on the counter and told the clerk to "put everything in there."

He pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, but was actually a BB gun, at the clerk while demanding cash. In fear, the clerk emptied the cash register and placed $700 into the bag. Greene then fled.

In addition, Greene admitted having committed armed robberies, using a BB gun to control store employees at a Circle K in Long Beach, an AM/PM gas station in Whittier, the Gojo Ethio Market in Los Angeles, 7-Eleven stores in Pomona and Los Angeles, an Arco in Culver City, and a Mobile Fixx phone repair shop in Culver City.

Greene also admitted using the BB gun to steal a Honda Accord from its owner. Police said they located the stolen car in Ontario on April 15 and initiated a traffic stop. Greene tried to escape and a pursuit ensued, with Greene eventually losing control of the car, colliding with a curb and disabling the vehicle, according to an affidavit. Greene ran from the disabled Honda and was apprehended shortly afterward by law enforcement, who took him into custody, court papers show.

Greene was identified from security camera footage, eyewitness testimony, his tattoos, his jewelry and photographs in his Instagram account, according to the affidavit.