Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run

A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The man was crossing southbound on Oxnard when he was struck by the vehicle that was westbound on the same street, police said.

The driver failed to stop or attempt to aid the mortally injured pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, his name withheld pending notification of relatives, police said.

Drivers involved in collisions are required to pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to people who provide information leading to a hit-and-run motorist's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at the Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8035 or 818-644-8036. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.