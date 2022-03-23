Man killed in shooting outside Torrance bar

A man was fatally shot Wednesday outside a bar in Torrance, and his alleged killer was arrested, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. outside the Hi N Dry bar at 182nd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, said Torrance police Sgt. Mark Ponegalek.

The wounded man, in his 50s, died at a hospital, Ponegalek said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

A man in his 50s was arrested, Ponegalek said. His name was not immediately released. A firearm believed used in the crime was recovered by police.

According to the preliminary investigation, the men were involved in an argument that escalated into the shooting, Ponegalek said.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

