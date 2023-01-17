Armed suspect dies after being shot by Seal Beach PD

A man died after he was shot and wounded by police officers in Seal Beach, authorities in Southern California said.

Officials with the Seal Beach Department said officers were called to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road, located off Lampson Avenue, on Monday around 9:35 p.m. following reports of a suspicious person in the Orange County neighborhood.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect and spoke to him. Seal Beach PD investigators said the suspect pulled a gun on them and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

"There appears to be a connection between the resident and the suspicious person who was contacted by law enforcement. At this moment, there is no threat to public safety in this community. This doesn’t appear to be a random occurrence," said Seal Beach Lt. Julia Clasby.

After the shooting, officers provided lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The name of the suspect was not released by authorities pending next-of-kin notification. However, he was identified as a 47-year-old resident of Irvine.

Investigators said the suspect's firearm was recovered at the scene. At this stage of the investigation, it's unknown if the suspect returned gunfire.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jeff Gibson by calling 562-799-4100 ext. 1128 or via email.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the shooting.



