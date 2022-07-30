"I took the risk", Man jumps into action to help save motorcyclist injured in crash on 91 freeway

A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside.

The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.

Motorcyclist Christopher Lee was severely injured in the crash. He collided with another vehicle, casing him to go airborne before landing in the middle of the road. A man who witnessed the crash noticed that cars were speeding by the accident site, some vehicles barely missing Lee. That's when David Pride jumped in to help.

David Pride

"You couldn’t even see him. He looked like a piece of lumber or debris in the street, someone would have run him right over. That’s what I think trucks and others thought, just debris on the floor and they were just barely missing him," Price told FOX 11.

"After I see he wasn’t going to move or budge by himself, I just snatched him up."

Pride risked his own life to help save another. He pulled Lee out of the road to safety.

"It was a cut feeling at the time. I felt like I was able to do it without getting hit. I took the risk," Pride added.

Christopher Lee

Lee sent Pride a video of himself from the hospital, thanking him for saving his life.

"David, I just really want to thank you for doing what you did out there. Putting your life on the line for me, I really appreciate it," Lee said in his video.

Lee injured both his hands. He and his family would like to meet Pride and thank him personally.