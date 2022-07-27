1 killed, 4 injured in crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside

One person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that ignited a small fire in a Riverside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities said the collision happened just before 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.

Fire authorities said the accident ignited ivy along the freeway’s sound wall and crews managed to knock down the flames before they reached any homes.

The name of the victim has not been released and no further information was available.