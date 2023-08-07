Man identified in fatal plane crash at Van Nuys Airport

One of two people killed in fiery plane crash at Van Nuys Airport was identified Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Robert Ridgley Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The name of the second occupant of the single-engine Cessna was withheld pending notification of relatives.

In a news briefing at the airport Wednesday afternoon, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said the plane hit the ground "nose first" in a "very high impact" crash.

Firefighters from a nearby fire station were on scene quickly and used foam in an effort to douse the intense flames from aviation fuel, Scott said.

Airport Police Capt. Karla Rodriguez told reporters that an airport police officer witnessed the crash from a short distance away.

Runway 16-R was closed for about 30 minutes, but Runway 16-L remained open, Rodriguez said, adding that there were no major impacts to airport operations.

"A single-engine CSA SportCruiser crashed at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles around 10:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday, August 2," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"Two people were on board," the FAA said. "The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates."