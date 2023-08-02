Deadly plane crash under investigation at Van Nuys Airport

Los Angeles City firefighters were at the scene of a deadly plane crash at the Van Nuys Airport Wednesday morning.

Tower controllers told FOX 11 the plane was in-pattern on the descent before it crashed on the runway at 10:37 a.m.

The single-engine aircraft exploded into flames and LAFD firefighters quickly knocked down the fire.

There were two people on board, officials said, and both died at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

At the time of the crash, the area was seeing clear skies and south winds around 10 mph. Information from FlightAware indicates the plane was in the air for 14 minutes and had a flight earlier in the morning without incident.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.