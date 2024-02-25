A man who set himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy Sunday has died, according to police.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Aaron Bushnell, of San Antonio, Texas. Fox News has confirmed he was a member of the Air Force.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the embassy on International Drive in Northwest just before 1 p.m. Sunday for the report of a person on fire.

Upon arrival, first responders found the burned man with severe injuries after the fire had been extinguished by members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division.

The Associated Press reports that at one point, he said he "will no longer be complicit in genocide,"

Bushnell was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. Police announced his death Monday morning.

Secret Service is characterizing Bushnell as having a possible medical or mental health emergency. D.C. police are continuing to work with Secret Service and the ATF to investigate the incident.

MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was also requested to investigate a suspicious vehicle that may be connected to the individual. Police said no hazardous materials were found in the vehicle.

The Embassy released a statement Sunday saying, "On Sunday, 2/25, at around 1 PM, a man set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man is unknown. No Embassy staff were injured and are safe."

The investigation remains active at this time.

The incident comes as Israel is continuing to mount an offensive in the Gazan city of Rafah. It's estimated that 1.4 million Palestinians have flooded to the southernmost city in search of safety.

Israel has been accused of failing to comply with a United Nations order to provide humanitarian aid to those in the city, leading to more allegations of genocide.

Israeli officials have denied the charges and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a delegation is working on plans to evacuate civilians from battle zones.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional

support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-

741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

